Congressman Doug LaMalfa, republican of Richvale, issued the following statement after sending a letter to President Donald Trump asking that he use his emergency powers to maximize water allocations to farmers and ranchers in the Klamath Basin, Sacramento Valley, and San Joaquin Valley.
LaMalfa reiterates the importance of a domestically grown food supply is part of national security.
In order to alleviate temporary shortages due to hoarding and panic buying, limits on imports from foreign countries trying to feed their own citizens, and interruptions on farmers’ ability to use their acreage, maximizing water allocations to our farmers in the West will ensure the stability of our food supply chain during the coronavirus pandemic, he adds.
“The President has been a strong leader during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, and the numbers show that his strategy to mitigate this virus is working,” LaMalfa said. “Despite this, some Americans continue to panic buy at the grocery store, fearful of the stability of our food supply chain. For similar reasons, foreign countries will likely limit their exports to America as they experience their own uncertainty and try to feed their people. The American farmer is the best solution to keeping food on the shelves in the United States.”
He states, in the face of this crisis, Klamath Basin, Sacramento Valley, and San Joaquin Valley farmers are falling victim to environmental regulations and allocations that prevent them from receiving a rightful, ample water supply.
“Many crops have one planting window per year. Dithering on allocations during that timeline means those acres are not planted and that opportunity is lost. If those acres are fallowed from lack of water, the farmers’ lose a full year’s production and employment as does the nation’s domestic food supply. If we want to keep America fed and supplied, and not rely on questionable quality and quantity of imported food, our farmers need the greatest possible water allocations to maximize production and national food security. Customers standing in long lines in markets, rationing short food supplies as billions of gallons of usable water escapes to the ocean is an insult to them and places people in unnecessary risk of harm,” LaMalfa said.
In his letter to the President, LaMalfa stated in-part, “Your Presidential Proclamation emphasized our nation’s need for food security and the fundamental importance of domestic agriculture as a part of our national security. Therefore, I urge you to use your emergency powers to waive any and all roadblocks that prevent restoring the maximum water allocations to farmers and ranchers in the Klamath Basin, Sacramento Valley, and San Joaquin Valley. This is essential to produce the food and fiber needed by the American people, both here at home and serving overseas. Currently many areas will only receive a scant 15 percent of their historic water allocations, severely restricting production of a huge quantity of unique-to-California, high value crops. These crops will have to be replaced by lesser value imports, if even available. In the Klamath region, farmers are facing 30 percent or greater fallowing of agricultural lands…
“I ask that you direct the Secretary of Agriculture, the Secretary of the Interior, and the Secretary of Commerce to waive any restrictions on granting 100 percent water allocations to farmers and water districts, along with waiving outdated Endangered Species Act requirements.”