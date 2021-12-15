Caltrans District 2 and Golden State Bridge, Inc. are planning to start Work on Interstate 5 at the Cottonwood Creek Bridge is underway at the Tehama and Shasta counties line.
The project includes continuing the repairs and replacement of the expansion bridge joints on sections of the Cottonwood Creek Bridge on Interstate 5 in Caltrans District 2. Work is being conducted by District 2 Maintenance crews and Golden State Bridge, Inc.
Motorists should plan for lengthy delays due to the closure of the northbound number one lane (fast lane) at the bridge location and northbound on ramp from Bowman Road.
Highway conditions, including areas of road work and traffic delays, can be found on QuickMap. Information and updates can also be found on the District 2 Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as the Caltrans website.
Within the coming months, these same operations will take place on the northbound number two lane (slow lane), southbound number one lane, and southbound number two lanes on the bridge.
This work and scheduling are subject to change at any time.