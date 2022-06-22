The Tehama Glenn Unit of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection plans to burn 80 acres of annual grass June 27 and 28, on County Road 306 from Newville Road to County Road 305.
The same activity is also planned for June 29 and 30 from Stony Gorge Dam to 1065 County Road 306. Burning will take place during the hours of 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. each of these days.
The control burn will be conducted weather permitting.
County Road 306 will be under controlled traffic during burning operations.
Emergency vehicles will be patrolling the area heavily, so please be aware of emergency vehicles along the roadway. The purpose of the burn is fuel reduction along the roadway to reduce roadside fires, while providing firefighters with live fire training.