A Red Bluff man convicted on four counts of felony lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 by force has been sentenced by the Tehama County Superior Court to 38 years in state prison.
Alex Torres Garcia, 25, was arrested by the Red Bluff Police Department on Aug. 2, 2018 on The Oaks Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $165,000 bail and suspicion of lewd act upon a child, sexual penetration with foreign object/victim under 16, sodomy with person under 18 and unlawful intercourse with minor more than three years younger.
He was arrested a second time on the similar charges by the Tehama County Sheriff's Office on May 21, 2021, following an interview with one of this alleged victims, when it was learned by detectives Garcia had molested the child on numerous occasions.
As the investigation continued, detectives determined Garcia had touched and molested three other victims on several occasions, reported the Tehama County District Attorney's Office.
He was on probation when these reported crimes were committed.
The case was investigated by the Tehama County Sheriff's Office and Red Bluff Police Department.