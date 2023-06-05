A man convicted of setting 13 grass fires in the Red Bluff area was sentenced in Tehama County Superior Court earlier this month to 23 years in prison.
Shane Michael Heard, 37, of Red Bluff was accused of setting 13 grass fires in the Red Bluff area between Oct.1 and 18, last year, reported the Tehama County District ATtorney’s Office.
The Oct.1 fire was set off Johnson Road, about 400 feet from Reeds Creek Elementary School. On Oct. 8, Heard admitted to setting another fire a mile from Reeds Creek Road. The next day another fire was set off of Rawson Road.
This was followed by two fires set on Oct.10, the first off of Sunriver Drive, and while firefighters were suppressing that fire, a second fire was set roughly 7 miles away on Wilcox Road, according to the D.A.’s Office.
On Oct. 13 firefighters were back at Sunriver Road to fight another fire reportedly set by Heard, that turned out to be six separate fires - five being set in a ditch near the east of the primary fire, reported the D.A.’s office. A day later Heard reportedly set another fire in the same area of Sunriver Road, followed five days later, Oct. 18 a final fire set near Kaer Avenue and Royal Lane, the D.A.’s office said.
While investigating the vegetation fires, CalFire Battalion Chief Scott Lohse along with other CalFire personnel, determined all 13 fires were arson, and using surveillance identified Heard as the suspect.
They also determined all 13 fires were ignited in areas of high fuel load, such as tall, dry grass and dry brush, near homes and businesses, putting life and property at risk.
According to Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers, Heard ignored the risk to life and property when he used incendiary devices to set fires in high fuel load areas.
Taken into custody, Heard reportedly confessed to setting all 13 fires during an interview, according to the D.A.’s office. He was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on Oct. 19, 2022. His bail was set at $6.6 million.
“Thankfully, these fires remained small due to the hard work of firefighters and quick reporting of good samaritans. While all 13 fires were small and perhaps seemingly insignificant, it is important to remember that all wildfires start small,” Rogers said. “Serial arsonists like Heard pose a substantial risk to the public which is why the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office takes a dim view of such conduct.”
Heard pled guilty to two felony counts of arson of forest land, and admitted special allegations of a prior strike conviction, a prior serious felony conviction, a prior arson conviction and a special allegation of arson during a state of emergency, in Tehama County Superior Court on March 6.