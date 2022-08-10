BUTTE COUNTY – The Oroville man convicted of killing three people, including an 88-year-old Los Molinos woman, was sentenced to three life sentences in state prison.
Ryan Scott Blinston, 38, was sentenced in Butte County Superior Court on Aug. 4 to three life sentences in state prison, plus 16 years and eight months and two sentences of seven years to life – all without parole.
He as was convicted in May by a seven-man, five-woman jury after a day of deliberations on charges of three counts of first degree murder, two counts attempted first degree murder, arson and resisting arrest. He had been held in jail without bail since June 2020.
Blinston was convicted of murdering Loreen Severs in her Los Molinos home, and attempting to kill her husband, 91-year-old Homer. He was also sentenced for the murder of 57-year-old Vicky Cline and 82-year-old Sandra George, and the attempted murder of a 50-year-old Brush Creek man.
Evidence and testimony presented at the trial showed Blinston worked for a tree-trimming service and was part of a work crew at the home of the elderly Severs couple on May 18, 2020.
“The evidence showed Blinston traveled to Los Molinos from Oroville on the morning of May 23, 2020, and killed Loreen and attempted to kill Homer after a forced entry into their home,” said Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers. “Both had their throats cut. Homer survived the attack, but later died of an unrelated illness in December of 2020.”
In addition, evidence was presented during the trial that on June 4, 2020, Blinston again was part of a tree-trimming work crew that serviced the home of Sandra George, 82, in Oroville.
The prosecutors said after the work was completed and the crew left, Blinston reportedly returned to George’s home and killed her. As with the Severs, her throat had been slashed.
Further evidence presented at the trial showed on June 6, 2020, Vicky Cline, 57, an acquaintance of Blinston, was last seen alive with him in downtown Oroville. An arson fire destroyed Cline’s car later that night. Blood and DNA evidence on and in Blinston’s car was reportedly forensically matched back to Cline.
Her body was later discovered by a fisherman in the Feather River near Belden on June 21, 2020. Damage to her throat was allegedly consistent with the other victims' murders.
In addition, Blinston was found guilty of the attempted murder of a 50-year-old man in the victim’s Brush Creek motorhome on June 14, 2020, as a Butte County Sheriff’s SWAT team was approaching to arrest Blinston for the Cline arson. Blinston reportedly fled from the team, but was taken into custody after a brief and violent struggle.
Butte County Deputy District Attorneys Niels Bringsjord and Mark Emmons, who prosecuted the case, called 35 witnesses to testify against Blinston, including experts in DNA and cell phone GPS technology, as well as forensic pathologists and an anthropologist.
Blinston did not testify in the trial.
“I would like to thank Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey and his office for their tireless work on this case,” Rogers said. “As well as the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office, Oroville Police Department and all other law enforcement agencies who helped bring Blinston to justice.”
Rogers and Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey combined both the Butte and Tehama counties’ charges to be heard in Butte County Superior Court.