As the Sacramento Valley continues to swelter under excessively hot weather, the Tehama County Health Services Agency, Red Bluff, Corning, Tehama and Tehama County Emergency Operations is making available several cooling centers within the county and cities.
The scorning heat is expected to continue through Monday, July 12 with temperatures projected to be 113 degrees. The health agency cautions that the extended heat wave can affect an individual's health and should be taken seriously and the importance of cooling off periodically during this time.
Public building can provide respite from the heat during the day. Cooling locations listed below allows affected people to get out of the heat for a period of time to allow their bodies to cool down. The locations do not offer snacks or water, only air-conditioned facilities.
Cool locations:
-Corning Library – 740 Third St., Corning; Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m.
-Los Molinos Library – 7881 Highway 99E, Los Molinos; Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m.
-Red Bluff Library – 545 Diamond Ave., Red Bluff; Monday-Friday 1 p.m.-7 p.m.
-P.A.T.H. Shelter Red Bluff – 440 Antelope Blvd., Suite #2; daily 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
-Red Bluff Community Center – 1500 S. Jackson St., Red Bluff; Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday July 10, 11, 12-7 p.m.
If other issues arise, such as power shut offs, fires, rolling brown outs, additional locations will be opened.
During excessive heat remember to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, stay indoors with it is cool, wear appropriate clothing and sunscreen when outdoors and take frequent breaks out of the heat.
In addition, the health agency asks residents to check on friends, family and neighbors as the heat can be especially tough on the elderly and those with medical conditions.
Also, don't forget about pets and livestock. Provide shade and plenty of water to all outdoor animals.