The City of Corning is now accepting applications for its COVID-19 Small Business Assistance Grant program.
In an effort to do all it can to support the businesses in the community, the Corning City Council voted to utilize the full amount of the city's allotted CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds in the amount of $94,035.
According to City Manager Kristina Miller, Corning is the only city in the state allocating the full amount of its CARES Act allotted funding to a small business assistance program.
The grant program will provide up to $20,000 to businesses physically located in Corning. The selection will be by a priority and lottery basis and is being administered through 3CORE, Inc.
Applications are currently being accepted with a closing date and time of 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30. No applications will be accepted after the closing time and date, Miller said.
Corning businesses with ten or fewer full-time equivalent employees are eligible to apply.
Businesses will be chosen to receive the grant funds on a lottery basis within the following prioritization:
- Priority 1: Family entertainment businesses where their primary purpose is indoor recreation and have been closed down for five or more months are eligible for up to $20,000.
- Priority 2: Any businesses that have been closed down for at least one month or restaurants and hotels with revenue losses of 50 percent or greater are eligible for up to $5,000. These businesses include the following industries: Nail salons, hair salons, bars, tattoo and piercing parlors, estheticians/massage therapy, non-essential retail, non-essential day care/preschools (excluding home-based day care and preschools), pet grooming, landscapers, gyms and fitness, restaurants with revenue losses of 50 percent or greater, ag-based retail and manufacturing, and hotels with revenue losses of 50 percent or greater.
- Priority 3: Businesses with costs associated with the impacts of business closures, costs associated with adherence to local requirements for safe business re-openings, or financial impacts due to loss of sales as a result of COVID-19 are eligible for up to $1,500. These businesses include auto repair, delivery services, contractors, grocery stores, essential retail, medical offices and pharmacies, janitorial services, office-based businesses, auto and fuel sales, and storage units.
A lottery for priority 1 businesses will be conducted first. Any remaining funds after the Priority 1 lottery will be available for the Priority 2 lottery. Any remaining funds after the Priority 2 lottery will be available for the Priority 3 lottery.
The total grant amount of $94,035 will support approximately 16 small business grants for companies located and operating within the City of Corning, Miller said.
Grant funds may be used for economic support to businesses in order to assist with direct costs incurred as a result of COVID-19 including costs associated with the impact of business closures, costs associated with adherence to local requirements for safety business re-openings, and financial impacts due to loss of sales as a result of the pandemic.
Grant program information, eligibility questions, and applications can be found at https://tehamabusinessresourcehub.org/. Applications will only be accepted online.
For more information contact City Clerk Lisa Linnet at 824-7033 or online llinnet@corning.org.