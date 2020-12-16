Corning airport, library commission seats open
A single seat is open on each the City of Corning Airport Commission and Library Commission.
The Airport Commission meetings are quarterly – January, April, July and October, on the first Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. The term expires June 30, 2021.
Library Commission meetings are quarterly - January, April, July, and October, at 5:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month. The term expires June 30, 2023.
Appointments are four-year terms, unless appointment is to complete an existing term, and are without benefits or financial compensation. Terms will take effect immediately upon selection and appointment by City Council.
Applications are available online at www.corning.org, located at bottom right hand corner of the website home page under online forms, or at Corning City Hall, 794 Third St. Corning, Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
For additional information, please contact City Clerk Lisa Linnet, City Clerk at 530/824-7033. Completed applications should be submitted to the city clerk at City Hall.