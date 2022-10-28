SpeedSense Motorsports hosted a pre-national barrier practice test and tune event at the Corning Municipal Airport on Oct. 22-23 with karters from all over Northern California participating in preparation for the Rok Cup USA's "Rok the Rio" and Super Karts USA’s "Supernationals" to be held in Las Vegas Nov. 4-19.
A “karter” is a person who drives a street kart.
Austin Elliott, SpeedSense owner and team principal, put together a mock barrier track for young karters to practice running a supernational style track.
Kallie Michelle, of SpeedSense, coordinated the effort with the help of Central California Karting Association, Rok Sonoma and the Shasta Kart Klub.
“Many hours of planning and set-up were put forth to put on this special event,” said Elliott. “The City of Corning and Corning Airport were gracious to allow the karters to utilize the northeast corner of the airport.”
Pat Beckley, of Kirkwood, brought his championship GFC 125 Shifter Ltd go-kart and ran the track at a top speed of 75 mph.
The youth drivers were reaching speeds of 60-plus mph on the track.
“It was amazing to watch the drivers learn and adapt to a barrier track format.,” Elliott said. “The drivers all had nothing but positive and enthusiastic remarks about the track and the facility.”
Barry Barnwell, Johnny Cope, Chad Eisert, Jessica Beckley, Doyle Blanchard, Caitlin McCoy, Rob Kingori, Pat Beckley and Jody Beckley helped work corners, provide medical staff and help set up the trac
Corning City Manager Kristina Miller, Public Works Consultant Robin Kampmann, City Hall Assistant Jennifer Smith and all city department heads contributed to the success of the event.
“Without the help of Louis Davies, Barbara Boot, Dean Utterback and Tony Cutter this event would never have gotten off the ground,” Elliot added. “Their efforts are greatly appreciated by SpeedSense and the participants.”
The facility was so impressive that Rok Sonoma is interested in the opportunity to host barrier track events in the future at the Corning Airport. Rok Sonona events typically host 100 karters, their teams, mechanics and families, which would present a boost to the Corning economy.
Lunch on both days of the event was provided by Tammy Wymer and Tony Kart USA. The Corning Chamber of Commerce, Waste Management and Big Valley Sanitation provided their services for the two-day event.