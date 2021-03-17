A select group of first responders from Tehama and Glenn counties were recognized by American Legion Post 45 with honorary awards during a ceremony, Monday, March 8 at the Veterans Memorial Hall on Solano Street in Corning.
“This group of people do so much for our community,” said Post Commander Michael LePeilbet, “this is the least we can do in return as an expression of our appreciation for their selfless service.”
Each of the award recipients received a framed Certificate of Commendation, stating “This Commendation is Awarded for Outstanding Public Service Benefitting Our Community, State and Nation.”
Corning Fire Department Volunteer Firefighter Mike Coates was selected as the department's firefighter to receive the certificate.
Selected by the California Highway Patrol Red Bluff Office was Officer Ken Baldwin.
Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears was on hand to receive a certificate standing proxy for his department's honoree, Sgt. Ian Anderson, who was unable to attend as his wife was having a baby.
Also receiving a certificate, but unable to attend, was Hamilton Fire Department Firefighter Hank Irick.
The evening event closed with new members to the Post, Todd Conner and Candy Carlson being presented each a Certificate of Initiation.