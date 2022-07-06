Corning’s newly approved 2022-23 fiscal budget includes the hiring of a new police officer, full-time maintenance worker/meter reader, contracted grant administrator and police officer promoted to sergeant.
The City Council passed the $19.5 million budget unanimously. Anticipated revenues of $17.3 million, excluding transfers, are anticipated.
City Manager Kristina Miller said the $2 million gap is a matter of one-time expenditures with alternative funding.
The budget includes in-part a 4 percent increase for city employees starting in January, $711,832 to capital improvements and replacement reserves transfers from Measure A funds, $250,000 to the Awning Grant Program, $15,000 towards code enforcement clean-up projects, and much more.
Additionally, Measure A funds, anticipated to total $1.3 million, will be used for street projects, and fire and police dispatch.
To support the initial engineering studies for the water and sewer extension across Interstate 5, $300,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds will be utilized.
The majority of the budget’s general funds of $8,837,100, Measure A funds included, of which the city council has discretionary use, go to personnel salaries at around 75 percent of general fund expenditures.
The majority of city revenues come from sales tax, expected to be $3.85 million.
Include that amount with Measure A receipts and the anticipated total is $5.2 million. Other revenue sources include transient occupancy tax, vehicle license fee, property tax and miscellaneous.
“Volatile fuel prices can cause significant swings in sales tax received by the City,” said Miller.
However, she added, “Thanks to Measure A and conservative budgeting by the City Council, the City is in much better financial condition than it has been in a long time.”