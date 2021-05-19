A Capital Improvement Plan for 2021-2022 was unanimously approved by the Corning City Council on May 11 along with a priority list for the plan.
However, said City Manager Kristine Miller, approval of priorities does not assure funding as the city’s 2021-2022 final budget has yet to be presented and approved by the City Council. She said the draft budget is expected to be on the City Council June 8 meeting agenda.
According to Hinderliter de Lamas, the city’s sales tax consultant, Corning should anticipate receiving approximately $1,167,000 in Measure A revenues for the next fiscal budget.
Of those funds, the Capital Improvement priorities include $200,000 for dispatch general fund; $324,002 fire reserve fund; $139,747 police reserve fund; 183,793 public works reserve fund; $200,000 street projects; $59,909 public works general fund to hire part-time staff, and $59,548 to park improvements.
“As a result of inadequate City revenue in previous years, the City has not adequately funded its capital replacement,” Miller said. “There is quite a bit of catch up to be done.”
Among items on the improvement list is a $190,000 rubbered tire loader, $55,000 compressor and fill station for fire department’s self-contained breathing apparatus bottles, $67,000 for a new police patrol vehicle, $100,000 SCADA system for city’s well system, and $120,000 to reconstruct tennis courts at Woodson and Clark parks, to name just a few of the projects.
“Amounts over and above what is being purchased this year will remain in the reserve fund for equipment needs in the future,” Miller added. “The ultimate goal being that funds will be in the reserve fund when the equipment needs replacing.”