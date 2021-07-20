Businesses in and around Corning that provide critical emergency infrastructure and are without water due to the drought, dry wells and other reasons, are now allowed to use the city's water through Aug. 13.
The policy was unanimously approved by the City Council during its July 13 meeting and is added to the emergency policy already in place when the council approved emergency water usage for residents who are suffering from dry wells.
City Manager Kristina Miller explained to the council that since the time it had allowed residential emergency use of city water, the city had been approached by a few commercial businesses that reported being without water to close to it.
“Two of the commercial businesses water needs will be addressed by the State should they require water,” she said. “The only commercial business who still requires emergency use is a telephone/internet service provider with an office in Rancho Tehama. The office uses 500 to 1,000 gallons of water per week.”
In the meantime, Tehama County has initiated its own emergency water usage program that will eventually be able to provide water to county residents and businesses in need.
Miller said the one month period in which Corning will provide water to critical emergency infrastructure businesses will give the county enough time to get its emergency water program up and running.
Businesses, like residents, who are utilizing the city's water program will need to follow all of the rules and regulations associated with the city's policy, such as paying $10 for every 1,000 gallons of water, plus a $25 monthly administration fee.