The City of Corning is moving forward in its development of the $8.5 million Prop. 68 Downtown Plaza/Park Project with the purchase of 1.79 acres at 113 Solano Street at cost of $410,000.
The state grant funds will cover the cost to purchase the property, mitigate any removal of hazardous materials, construction of a 15,000 recreation center, city plaza, amphitheater, playground equipment, tables, benches, landscaping, splash pad and more.
On May 10 the City Council voted unanimously to approve the purchase.
It was on Dec. 8 the city announced it had been awarded $8.5 million in state funding to construct the city plaza on Solano Street between Third and Fourth streets.
Funding for the project came through the California Department of Parks and Recreation Proposition 68 Round 4 Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program, said City Manager Kristina Miller.
The recreation center and city plaza will act as a catalyst to revitalize downtown, create a sense of place for community events and activities, and provide recreational opportunities for residents.
In addition, said City Manager Kristina Miller, the project will incorporate a visual element to educate the community about the history of Corning and its indigenous people.
“The recreation center will provide a healthy place for youth and community members of all ages to recreate and form positive relationships,” she added. “The Project will allow the City to expand its current recreation program offerings, which the City currently cannot offer due to a lack of facilities. The project will greatly enhance downtown Corning by replacing the existing blighted property and dilapidated buildings with an attractive city plaza and recreation center.”
The recreation center and city plaza will be constructed to LEED standards, comply with CalGreen requirements, and contain drought tolerant and native landscaping.
“The City is extremely grateful to community residents that provided their valuable input during nine community meetings and for staff in their ability to put those ideas to paper,” Miller added.
A total of 468 grant applications were submitted with 112 projects being funded.