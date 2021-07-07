A street project list for this fiscal year was approved by the Corning City Council utilizing SB1 funds for road maintenance, rehabilitation and safety needs.
The proposed project locations include El Verano Avenue; Del Norte Avenue; El Paso Avenue, Divisadero Avenue and McLane Avenue, all of which are located in a residential neighborhood on the east side of town.
The repairs will be either cape sealing or double micro-fiber surfacing depending on the roadway.
Mayor Robert Snow said he is in full support of the project list and the roads selected for improvement.
“These roads are truly in need of repairs and rehabilitation,” he added.
In order for the city to receive the SB1 state funding, it must annually expend from its general fund for street and road purposes an amount not less than the annual average of its expenditures from its general fund known as the maintenance of effort. The city's maintenance of effort required to meet the state standards is $234,447.
A resolution concerning the project states, “SB1 includes accountability and transparency provisions that will ensure the residents of our City are aware of the projects proposed for funding in our community and which projects have been completed each fiscal year.”
This is the fourth year the city will be receiving SB1 funding. It is anticipated this year's funding will total $131,352.
The City used a pavement management system to develop the SB1 project list to ensure the funds are being used on the most high-priority and cost-effective projects. The city could be eligible to receive funding allocations for a 10 year period to accelerate road maintenance projects.