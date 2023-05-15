Following months of negotiations between the Corning Peace Officers Association and city representatives, the City Council on May 9 unanimously approved a new memorandum of understanding between the two entities.
City Manager Kristina Miller presented the three-year contract to the City Council explaining details, such a salary increase of 10 percent effective back to the first of this year, followed by a salary increase in 2024 and again in 2025 somewhere between 3-5 percent each year dependent on the Consumer Price Index.
Other details included an increase in uniform allowance of $300 per officer annually and an increase in salary of $1 an hour for officers serving graveyard shift.
Miller said the increased cost to the city this year in salary is $151,700, with the cost the next two years ranging between $122,500 and $131,000.
The agreement comes on the heals of the Peace Officers Association issuing a vote-of-no-confidence against Miller during negotiations, citing a perceived lack of support for the police department.
In March negotiations came to an impasse requiring an independent mediator join in the conversation to iron out differences and find common ground, which they did.
With the salary increase included, Corning police officers at Step A make $34.21 hourly up to Step E at $42.01 hourly; sergeants Step A $38.67 hourly to Step E $47.48 hourly. The salary listing for detective is included on city documents, however, at this time that position has not been approved for hiring. These amounts do not include the benefits package.