An updated Zoning Code, which addresses housing regulations, modernization, and streamlining permit and project processes, was approved by Corning's City Council on Tuesday.
In the spring of 2020, the city began updating the zoning code, working under a state grant, with assistance from Interwest and consultants.
Following a presentation from Interwest on the zoning code updates, the city's Planning Commission voted to recommend the updates to the City Council.
The updates addresses recent changes in state housing legislation requiring the city to make several updates, including the height limited allowed on housing to be three stories for townhouses, condominiums, and apartments in R-3 districts.
Updates also impact the relationship between the zoning code and the city's general plan, terminology, maximum density limits, new development standards, allowing multi-family by in the R-2 (residential single dwelling) and R-3 (residential multi-dwelling) districts, and more.
City Manager Kristina Miller said while many of the updates may not be popular with some city residents, all of the changes were required by state law.