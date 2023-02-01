Two men arrested for an armed carjacking at the Rolling Hills Casino on Oct. 1 were sentenced by the Tehama County Superior Court to state prison.
Joseph Lodge, 18, of Orland was sentenced to six years in state prison convicted of carjacking and a special allegation of possession of a gun and Roberto Diaz-Mendoza, 29, of Corning was sentenced to five years in prison convicted of carjacking, bringing fentanyl into jail and being a felon in possession of a gun.
On the day of the carjacking a man reported to the Tehama County sheriff’s deputies that two men, one armed with a shotgun, held him up in the casino parking lot around 6:34 a.m. The men allegedly told the car owner to get out of the vehicle at which time the suspects got into the car and drove away.
An investigation into the incident led deputies to identify Mendoza and Lodge to be the suspects in the carjacking.
A short time later the stolen vehicle was located and recovered in Glenn County, the sheriff’s office reported.
Sheriff’s deputies and Corning police located Mendoza, Lodge, and Karla Ortega Pahua,37, of Orland on Palm Avenue in Corning, where they were reportedly in possession of a vehicle reported stolen out of Chico and firearms believed to be used in the vehicle theft at the casino.
Pahua, who was convicted of felony carjacking and bringing contraband into jail, was sentenced by the court to serve two years formal probation, 240 days in jail and a six year suspended prison sentence.
All three were arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail each on $133,000 bail and suspicion of carjacking, felon in possession of firearm and bringing drugs into jail.
The name of the reported victim has not been released.