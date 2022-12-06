Attempted murder suspect, Cassidy Brent Russ, arrested by Corning police on Nov. 30, is being held in the Tehama County Jail without bail following his Dec. 2 arraignment and bail hearing in Tehama County Superior Court.
When booked into the jail following his arrest, Russ’s bail was set at $1 million, however, that was changed by the judge during the court appearance.
“Tehama County Probation deemed (Cassidy) Russ as a high risk suspect considering the circumstances of his arrest, and the judge ordered him held without bail,” said Tehama County Assistant District Attorney James Waugh.
During arraignment Russ, 32, of Corning was charged on suspicion of felony attempted murder of a peace officer, two counts possession of an exploding or igniting destructive device, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, obstruct/resist executive officer and arson possession of manufactured destructive device.
The court assigned him Alessio Larrabee as public defender.
Around 5:39 p.m. on Nov. 30 Corning police started searching for the source of loud banging noises coming from outside the police department on Third Street.
An officer saw Russ walking away from the building and tried to make contact with him, said Corning police Chief Jeremiah Fears.
The officer reportedly saw Russ fumbling with something at his waistband as he continued to walk away, ignoring the officer’s attempts to make contact.
An officer in a patrol vehicle on the 700 block of Fourth Street gave Russ verbal commands, at which time Russ allegedly lit and threw a molotov cocktail at the officer. The throw missed the target and instead exploded near a parked private pickup, Fears said.
Russ then ran from the scene westbound on Solano Street, reported Fears.
“An off-duty officer tackled (Cassidy) Russ on the 1300 block of Solano Street,” the chief reported. “Russ resisted arrest by concealing his hands by his waistband and backpack.”
On the sidewalk in front of Daisy’s Ice Cream, Russ continued to violently resist arrest requiring officers to strike him with a police baton and pain compliance techniques, Fears said.
Police were finally able to constrain Russ and place him in handcuffs. He was transported to the Tehama County Jail and booked on felony charges.
Johnny Hernandez, owner of Red Door Salon on Solano Street, was at his business when the molotov cocktail was reportedly thrown by Russ landing near Hernandez’s pickup where the device exploded and caused a fire.
“The local business owner had to move his parked vehicle where the explosion occurred and extinguish the fire,” Fears said.
Russ was the suspect in a July 26 incident when he is suspected of throwing a molotov cocktail near the Corning Police Department’s staging area for marked patrol vehicles. He was wanted on an active arrest warrant related to that incident.
Russ is scheduled to appear in Tehama County Superior Court on Feb. 6 for a plea hearing.