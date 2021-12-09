The City of Corning announced on Wednesday, Dec. 8 it has been awarded $8.5 million in state funding to construct a recreation center, splash pad, and city plaza on 1.79 acres on Solano Street between Third and Fourth streets.
Funding for the project came through the California Department of Parks and Recreation Proposition 68 Round 4 Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program, said City Manager Kristina Miller.
The recreation center and city plaza will act as a catalyst to revitalize downtown, create a sense of place for community events and activities, and provide recreational opportunities for residents.
In addition, said Miller, the project will also incorporate a visual element to educate the community about the history of Corning and its indigenous people.
“The recreation center will provide a healthy place for youth and community members of all ages to recreate and form positive relationships,” she added.
According to University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute California County Health Ranking, Tehama County, in which the City of Corning is located, ranks 55th of 58 California counties in terms of health behaviors, such as adult obesity, physical inactivity, lack of access to exercise opportunities, for example.
“The Project will allow the City to expand its current recreation program offerings, which the City currently cannot offer due to a lack of facilities,” Miller said. “The project will greatly enhance downtown Corning by replacing the existing blighted property and dilapidated buildings with an attractive city plaza and recreation center.
The recreation center and city plaza will be constructed to LEED standards, comply with CalGreen requirements, and contain drought tolerant and native landscaping.
“The City is extremely grateful to community residents that provided their valuable input during nine community meetings and for staff in their ability to put those ideas to paper,” Miller added.
A total of 468 grant applications were submitted with 112 projects being funded. More information can be found at: https://www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=29939