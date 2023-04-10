Thirteen business locations in Corning have been approved to have new awnings installed on the front of their properties funded through the City of Corning Awning Grant Program in the ongoing effort to improve historic downtown.
Funding for the program in the amount of $250,00 is through the city-allocated American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
The program applies to businesses on Solano Street from Third to West streets and on side streets from Solano to the first alleyways.
Approved addresses include – all on Solano Street: 1214, 1216, 1124, 1202, 1412, 1312, 1314, 1301,1303, 1305, 1313, 1315, 1321, 1206 and 1219.
“The program was proposed to be limited to this confined area as it is the most distressed area of the City and also to result in the most visual impact,” said City Manager Kristina Miller.
The awnings to be installed are heavy duty clothing and the applicants were able to choose a color from a limited selection. Qualifying grant applicants are required to remove any old awnings or materials on the storefront previous to installation of the new awnings.
North State Painting of Redding was awarded the $223,500 contract to install the awnings with a 4-0 vote of approval by the City Council on March 28, with Councilwoman Lisa Lomeli abstaining due to a conflict of interest.
The difference of $12,340 for the project was used for 3CORE to administrate the awning program on the city’s behalf.
Miller said 3CORE is in the process of receiving signed grant agreements from the businesses approved for the awning program.
“I am very excited and hopeful that this will benefit our downtown businesses,” Miller said.
The city received 17 awning program applications, however, some of those applications were late or for other reasons didn’t qualify.
Mayor Robert Snow said he is hopeful funding can be found to help some of the applicants with program funding at a later date.
Overall, the city received $1.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act Funding of 2021, of which $1.5 million will be used on two crossings at Interstate 5 to expand water and sewer infrastructure to the westside of the freeway.