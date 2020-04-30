Corning’s City Council unanimously approved to consolidate the city’s municipal election with Tehama County’s statewide Nov. 3 general election ballot during the April 14 regular meeting.
The Council also adopted a resolution concerning the consolidation which states the City is requesting the Tehama County Board of Supervisors authorize the Tehama County Elections Department approve the consolidation.
Included in the resolution are the “Citywide contests” that will be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot, which includes a two-year term for mayor and four-year terms for city treasurer, city clerk and two city council members. Currently sitting those positions is Mayor Doug Hatley, City Treasurer Laura Caulkins, and City Council members Robert Snow and Chuy Valerio.