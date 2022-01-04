The Corning Cardinals took home a single win in three of their home-court varsity basketball games during the high school's Dec. 28-30 annual Shootout Tournament.
On Dec. 28 the Card's loss was to the Los Molinos Bulldogs at 31-63.
The team's second game was a 42-28 win against the Willows Honkers, however, the Cardinals couldn't hold their momentum and lost their last game of the tournament at 50-36 to Orland's Trojans.
The Bulldogs win against Corning turned out to be their highlight of the tournament as they went on to lose against the Anderson Cubs at 46-31, and a 57-38 loss in their last game, this one against the Yreka Miners.