Corning basketball shootout tournament

Julie R. Johnson/Corning Observer

Corning High School's varsity basketball player, Reed Alexander, makes a layup to score for the Cardinals as they beat the Willows Honkers 42-28 during the Corning-hosted Shootout Tournament Dec. 28-30.

The Corning Cardinals took home a single win in three of their home-court varsity basketball games during the high school's Dec. 28-30 annual Shootout Tournament.

On Dec. 28 the Card's loss was to the Los Molinos Bulldogs at 31-63.

The team's second game was a 42-28 win against the Willows Honkers, however, the Cardinals couldn't hold their momentum and lost their last game of the tournament at 50-36 to Orland's Trojans.

The Bulldogs win against Corning turned out to be their highlight of the tournament as they went on to lose against the Anderson Cubs at 46-31, and a 57-38 loss in their last game, this one against the Yreka Miners.

