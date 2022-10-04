Corning’s new pickleball court nets are already seeing damage due to the unauthorized removal of the nets by those wanting to use the court for indoor-type soccer, reported City Manager Kristina Miller at the Corning City Council meeting on Sept. 27.
“Unfortunately, the constant removal of the nets has damaged the gears that are used tighten the nets and also utilizes significant staff time as they have to reinstall the nets daily so that the pickleball courts can be used,” she added.
It appears soccer players use the pickleball court area at Northside Park on Tehama Street because it is fenced and lighted and they reportedly don’t have any other options.
In response to the problem, the City Council is looking to provide another option for the indoor soccer players.
Between two options – modify existing tennis/pickleball courts or modify the park’s basketball court – by 4-1 consensus the City Council gave Miller directions to find out how much it would cost the city to install 6-foot fencing around the existing basketball court and installing new solar lights at the courts.
Councilman Chuy Valerio said he was in favor on modifying the existing tennis/pickleball courts and not the basketball courts.
“I believe modifying the basketball courts would be the safest option for all involved,” said Mayor Robert Snow.
Councilwoman Shelly Hargens, who regularly plays pickleball at the park, said she is already seeing some deterioration of the court floor, including bubbling-up and cracks, and feels damage to the nets needs to stop immediately in an effort to eliminate any additional damage to the new courts that cost the city $90,000 to construct.
Miller noted the indoor soccer players will have an optimal site to play their sport when the new Recreation Building in constructed, however that project isn’t expected to be completed until late 2024.
On its Facebook page, the Corning Police Department posted, “We stopped by to visit these friendly folks at our city's new pickleball courts. The courts are a welcome and fantastic addition to Northside Park. We would like to remind our community that these courts are exclusively for pickleball and tennis use and the removal of the nets for other purposes is not allowed.”
Miller said city staff will work on the details of the proposed basketball court fencing in preparation for the next City Council meeting on Oct. 11.