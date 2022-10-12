One of the Olive Festival’s biggest events, the Corning Bed Races were back in town on Oct. 4 before a huge crowd of onlookers cheering the racing teams on to the finish line.
The Bed Races were included in the last of the season’s Tuesday Night Market, which featured several food trucks and a wide variety of choices.
The winner of the Bed Races was the Corning Police Department Team consisting of Police Chief Jeremiah Fears, Officer Ray Garcia, Officer Ed Curiel and Officer Matt Hewitt.
Coming in second was the Dutch Boy Team of BJ Van Dam, Ivan Rojas, Lonsino Salorid and Chuy Valerio.
Other teams competing was Moller Realty, Corning Fire Department, Adventist Health and Ace Hardware.
Competing in the Bed Races involved each team pushing a bed-on-wheels with three pushing and one riding. Halfway through the race, the person riding the bed had to jump up, take of his shirt, put it on another team member who then had to get on the bed and the rest of the team pushing the bed to the finish line.
Beds careening of the track, wheels falling off, bed riders nearly falling off and other adventurers added to the entertainment of the event and the pleasure of those watching.
“No other town does something like this. It’s great fun,” said Martin Spannus as he watched the races.
The evening also included a Kid’s Activities Zone, Corning Rotary Beer and Wine Garden, face painting, art and craft vendors and much more.
Other Olive Festival events that took place during the week was the search for the Missing Olive, Community Mixer and Olive Cooking Contest, and Dignity Health Drive-through and Family Night.
The winners of the Olive Cooking Contest was Diana Ramirez’s first place olive chowder, second place went to Christina Fears’ smoked olive dip and third place was Karen Burnett’s tamale olive pie.
Friday evening was Corning Union High School Homecoming with a parade, alumni dinner, football games and crowning of the Homecoming Queen and Court.
The week of events culminated Saturday, Oct. 8 the Olive Festival and Car Show at the Community Park and Lennox Field.