A Corning man accused of stealing a big-rig and leading police on a pursuit appeared remains in jail without bail after appearing in Tehama County Superior Court for a plea hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Trey Cleveland King, 34, is charged with attack with a deadly weapon, evading peace officers with wanton disregard for safety, violation of parole, receiving known stolen property, carjacking, driving a vehicle under the influence of any controlled substance and resisting executive officers.
He is accused of stealing a big-rig from Ben's Truck and Equipment on Montgomery Road in Red Bluff the morning of Friday, Nov. 12 and then leading law enforcement on a wild pursuit down Interstate 5 and through Red Bluff city streets.
After being reported as stolen around 11:30 a.m., the big-rig was later located traveling down Paskenta Road after leaving Rancho Tehama and traveling towards Red Bluff.
According to CHP, an officer arrived and attempted to make a stop on the big-rig, which stopped just north of Ohm Road with the patrol vehicle parked a ways behind.
Just moments after stopping, the King put the semi in reverse and rammed the officer's patrol vehicle at a high rate of speed, the impact crushing the front of the cruiser, CHP said. King drove away in the big-rig, the patrol vehicle disabled and unable to pursue the stolen semi.
The CHP officer was reported to have suffered unknown injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Red Bluff police officers were able to quickly locate King and the stolen big-rig as it continued to travel north towards Red Bluff and a pursuit ensued down county roads and into Red Bluff city streets.
CHP said, during the pursuit King attempted to ram responding law enforcement vehicle several times.
King eventually jumped out of the big-rig and into a Ford F-150 on Peach Street while still being chased by patrol vehicles.
The chase entered Interstate 5 with King traveling south into oncoming traffic in the northbound lanes, resulting in the CHP shutting down all lights and sirens and discontinuing the pursuit. Still traveling against the flow of traffic in the pickup, King sideswiped an oncoming semi-truck, hit a bridge abutment, stopping in the freeway's center divide and ran away on foot, CHP reported.
The freeway's northbound traffic stopped and King reportedly tried to carjack several vehicles before CHP officers and assisting agencies were able to stop him with the use of a taser.
King, who was reportedly found to be in possession of an imitation handgun and two methamphetamine pipes, was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail.
He was at one time listed on Tehama County Most Wanted list.