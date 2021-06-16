In her 2021/22 proposed budget presentation, Corning City Manager Kristina Miller said the city's budget continues to look healthy due to revenues generated through the voter-approved Measure A half-cent tax increase.
Miller reported on the proposed budget during the June 8 City Council meeting.
Measure A is estimated to yield $1.175 million for this next fiscal year, adding significantly to the $13,395,853 in anticipated revenues, with a fund balance carry over of $3,745,083. The projected expenditures for 2021/22 is $13,879,938, Miller reported.
“I continue to thank of voters in Corning for approving Measure A. If not for Measure A, creating a healthy budget would be much more difficult, if not extremely difficult,” Miller added. “And just for context, when I came to the city, the projected fund balance was close to or less than $500,000. We have moved the bar in an extreme fashion over the course of a few years. So for that, I am very proud.”
The proposed budget includes $902,500 in capital improvement projects, such as $120,000 to reconstruct the tennis courts at Woodson and Clark parks, and $190,000 for a rubbered tire loader.
Miller said the budget's general fund and Measure A revenues, for which the city council has jurisdiction for expenditure, is expected to be $7,417,609. The general funds budget revenue sources include five major categories – sales tax, transation and use tax (Measure A), transient occupancy tax, property tax, and motor vehicle fees.
A majority of the general funds budget is used to cover expenditures of personnel costs at 75 percent.
As of December, the city will have to fully fund its Recreation Department, as the Promise Neighborhood grant term, which as funded the program, comes to an end.
“While this is an additional general fund expense, recreational programs decrease criminal activity and support youth development,” Miller said.
Pending unforeseen emergencies requiring a dip into the city's Reserve Funds account, Miller said the account is forecast to increase by $66,197 during the next fiscal year.
Among the items the proposed budgets will fund, is the city's current staffing levels and pay increases; planning, public works and engineering services, and CPA consultants; recreation program; feral cat program; a new part-time maintenance worker; ADA crosswalk audible push buttons and improvements to city hall; police canine program; animal shelter agreement with Tehama County; street projects; community events; and capital improvement programs; water and sewer.
Miller said the city needs to construct a new water well at an anticipated cost of $1.2 million.
“While there are potential grant opportunities available, if the city is not successful, we will have to raise water rates to support the additional infrastructure,” she added.
Other reasons the city may have to raise water rates is due to a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the city not being able to legally shot off water for failure to pay, resulting in $142,000 in bad debt over the past 90 days; the extreme drought; and its aging water and sewer system infracstruture.
The proposed budget will again be presented to the city council for final approval during the June 22 meeting and is available for viewing at www.Corning.org, with a copy available at the city's front desk at 794 Third St.