Maggie Salas was assessing the damage to her business, Carniceria Dos Amigos, at 2003 Solano St., in Corning the morning of July 28.
Salas claims the business, a Mexican meat market and deli, suffered around $10,000 in damages and losses when someone allegedly broke a window and burglarized the property around 1 a.m. on July 28.
“I have had this business for 13 years and nothing like this has ever happened,” she said. “I’m just so grateful I’m insured.”
Salas said she has surveillance video of the break-in occurring and showing two people entering and vandalizing the business after the window was broken.
“They stole my cash register, a large amount of meat, my ATM machine and just destroyed the place,” she claimed.
Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears said the department has taken a report of the burglary and is in the early stages of investigation.
“I do know the business was completely ransacked and a large amount of meat stolen,” he said. “I don’t believe any alarms went off when the break-in took place. The investigation is ongoing pending further leads and evidence.”