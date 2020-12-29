Fifteen businesses in Corning have received funds through the Small Business COVID-19 Assistance Grant Program administered by 3CORE, Inc.
To date 15 businesses in the community have received grant money in a total of $76,000, out of the $94,035 the city was awarded.
“To my knowledge, COVID-19 grant funds have been distributed to the grant applicants who qualified or were selected,” City Clerk Lisa Linnet said. “3CORE did give a bit more time to a couple businesses to finish up application paperwork after the closure date to make sure all businesses applying got a chance to receive the funds.”
A few business owners in the community felt the grant application requirements were excessive and made that complaint to City Hall.
“All businesses wanting to apply received the same application paperwork and requirements,” Linnet said. “It may have seemed extensive to some, but applicants had to show proof their business had been impacted by the pandemic.”
The City Council voted unanimously to allow all $94,035 in CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds allotted to the city be distributed to qualifying businesses impacted financially by COVID-19.
The Council also voted to pay 3CORE to administer the grant program at a cost of $6,215, with the funds coming out of the city's general fund, not CARES Act funding.
The awarding of grant funds by 3CORE was carried out on a priority and lottery system.
What to do with the $18,000 in grant funding left over from the current distribution to local businesses will be presented to the City Council for a decision.