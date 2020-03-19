A man busted in Corning with drugs and illegal firearms in his vehicle has been sentenced to seven years in state prison.
Silver Garcia, 32, of Ephrata, Wash., was handed down the sentence last week in Tehama County Superior Court on charges of felony transport, import, sell, furnish or offer any controlled substance with a special allegation of personally armed with firearm.
Garcia was one of three people arrested by Corning police during the Oct. 9, 2019, bust, the other two being Darian Jeanie Arlene Morgan, 23, of Ritzville, Wash., and Kevin Isauro Ramos Enriquez, 24, of Sonora, Mexico.
According to reports, a police officer observed the three suspects around 11:20 p.m., acting suspiciously at the Shell gas station located at the intersection of Edith Avenue and Solano Street in Corning.
The officer followed the trio as they left the gas station in a Honda, and was able to make a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Liquor Cabinet at 2185 Solano St., due to the vehicle allegedly not having a front license plate.
Garcia, who was driving, reportedly gave a false name to the officer and did not provide identification. His identity was later discovered during booking into the Tehama County Jail.
Morgan and Enriquez were passengers in the Honda, police said.
When officers observed a firearm in the front seat of the vehicle, all three occupants were told to exit the car. As Garcia got out of the Honda he reportedly ran from police, but was quickly tackled by an officer following a short pursuit. He suffered a laceration to his head during the incident.
During a search of the vehicle, officers said they located a 9 mm handgun with two loaded 17 round magazines, an AR15-style short barreled assault rifle with five loaded high capacity magazines, 72.7 gross grams of methamphetamine, digital scale, $1,246 in cash, more ammunition, drug contraband and pepper spray.
It was discovered that Garcia was a convicted felon with alerts of violent tendencies and was wanted in Washington on felony charges.
All three were booked into Tehama County Jail, Garcia after being treated at Mercy Medical Center for his injuries, on suspicion of unlawful possession of a short-barrel assault weapon, unlawful possession and concealment of a loaded handgun, possession of high capacity magazines, possession and transportation of controlled substances for sale, possession of a controlled substance while armed, felon in possession of pepper spray, possession of ammunition and firearms and resisting arrest.
Morgan and Enriquez were both sentenced to five years formal probation, 180 days in county jail and 80 hours of community service, according to the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office.