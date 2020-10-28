Nearly all of the candidates running for city, school board and county office attended a Candidates Night in Corning hosted by the Chamber of Commerce at the Community Park gazebo.
Corning Chamber of Commerce Board President Christine Fears started the evening by welcoming all in attendance, while Chamber Manager Christina Hales recorded the event for the chamber's Facebook page.
After each candidate gave their opening introduction, Fears provided questions, followed by a short period for closing statements.
Candidates attending the evening's event included Corning mayoral candidates Robert Snow, Michael LePeilbet and John Harrison; city council candidates Shelly Hargens, Lisa Lomeli and incumbent Chuy Valerio; Tehama County 5th District supervisor candidates John Leach and Jerry Crow; and Raymond Rodriguez who is running for Corning Union Elementary School District board member. Not able to attend was Ted Shoemaker and Jani Greer-Fraser, who are also running for a seat on the school board.
First to introduce themselves and field questions were the three mayoral candidates.
Robert Snow:
Snow, who has served a 4-year term on the city council, said his reason for running is a desire to give back to the community where he has lived his entire life. He has also been a Corning volunteer firefighter for 16 years.
“This town has given me so much, and I want to do all I can to give back in the best way I can,” he added.
When asked how many city council meetings he has attended this last year, Snow said, “All of them.” Previous to serving on the city council, Snow said he attended a lot of the meetings.
Snow said public safety and safety at the city parks has been a priority for him.
“I would like to see more lighting at the parks and surveillance cameras,” he added.
Snow said he believes a mayor's duties include being a peace keeper, moderator, the face of the community and to be involved, and to listen to what the residents have to say.
Michael LePeilbet:
LePeilbet said he has lived in Corning for 31 years and would like to share his talents and leadership with the community as mayor.
He has attended “a few city council meetings since filing as a candidate.”
LePeilbet supports the city's feral cat program and other programs.
“I would make a concerted effort to support the Chamber of Commerce and community events, such as parades, ribbon cuttings, and stay engaged in city business and make it an everyday job,” he added. “I think the biggest problems the city has are the roads and homelessness.”
John Harrison:
Harrison said he believes his background in engineering would help him get through red tape and find funding for the city. He would like to see regulations loosened up that would allow businesses in town to grow and to see the city be more business friendly.
“I also see the need for more technology so more businesses will come here,” Harrison said.
He admitted to probably attending the least amount of city council meetings compared to his competitors.
Harrison said he is seeking office to support more safety and security to the community.
“I see what is happening in place like Seattle and Portland, and I want to make sure that doesn't happen here,” he added. “I would like to see businesses grow and expand and I don't believe in raising taxes.”
Next to take the mike were the city council candidates.
Lisa Lomeli:
“I would like to show my daughter what a strong woman can be and would like to see Corning be more diverse,” Lomeli said. “I want to see more transparency in the city.”
She said a reason for running is a desire to be a voice for the Latino businesses and community in town.
While Lomeli has not looked at the city budget, she believes she could offer a fresh pair of eyes to city government.
“I don't know how the city is run, but will learn,” she added. “I want to see an ease of access to programs, focus on crime and the school systems, safety and roads.”
Lomeli said she is involved in the community, helping others and volunteering.
Shelly Hargens:
Hargens has lived and worked in Corning for 35 years. She is the owner/operator of Sweet Swirls.
“This town has always supported me and I want the chance to give back and help in making decisions to better the community,” she said. “We need to focus on downtown Corning area and make this town a place people want to live.”
Her priorities for the city include the roads, parks, businesses, crime and homelessness.
“My single most important factor for the economy is funding for all the city programs, especially parks and public safety,” Hargens said.
She would like to see the city address the problem with noise nuisance in neighborhoods and supports public safety in dealing with the problem.
“I am a hard worker and if elected will do a good job,” Hargens said. “I am honest and balanced, see room for improvement in Corning, and I will help make sound financial decisions.”
Chuy Valerio:
Valerio is seeking his second term on the city council.
“I believe the City Council has done a great job,” he said. “I am a family man and care about the families in this community.”
Valerio wants to continue supporting public safety, see the roads fixed, address the homeless problem, clean up the community and listen to the public.
He said he would like to see the west side of Interstate 5 developed for businesses.
“In fact, we are looking to do that,” Valerio said. “I am 100 percent in support of that project in an effort to bring big chain stores and more revenue into the community.”
In his closing remarks, Valerio spoke in Spanish, asking voters for their support.
Tehama County District 5 supervisor candidates shared their thoughts.
John Leach:
“I remember when Tehama County was a great place to live and raise children without fear,” Leach said. “I remember when it was a place when the government served the people.”
He wants to bring a change for the better and provide the sheriff's office the tools it needs to protect the community.
“I would like to see better jobs for the people and a government that serves us,” Leach added.
His said finding a way to reduce the county budget is a “hot issue” and suggested one way to do that is to automate and digitize, while at the same time finding new positions for displaced county employees to fill.
“Public safety has always been an issue,” Leach said. “It is an ongoing problem and we have to find the funding to support it.”
He would like to see the funds the sheriff's department saves annually go back into the department instead of the general fund.
Leach said his experience as a business owners, city councilman, official in veterans organizations, volunteer and financial officer have prepared him to serve on the board of supervisors.
Jerry Crow:
Crow is a long-time resident of Los Molinos, a former newspaper reporter, former field representative for state Sen. Jim Nielsen, and a 25-year member of the Corning Chamber of Commerce.
“I want to make a difference,” Crow said. “I am a person to listens and helps solve problems. My background in legislation has prepared me to listen and act in doing what is right.”
Speaking on the county budget, Crow believes it is the biggest responsibility of the board of supervisors.
“I have my opinions about the budget, but until I am on the board and can get in and take an inside look, I can't say what should happen. However, I do believe a lot of housecleaning needs to take place and get rid of a lot of duplication,” he said.
Crow would like to see more funding for law enforcement and budget fixes that are long-term, not “short-term bandages.”
He said homelessness in the county is an important issue, and they way a community treats its poor is indicative of how we are as a society.
The candidate for school board who attended the event spoke and answered questions.
Raymond Rodriguez is a former school teacher who says education is very important to him.
“We need to move our education system into the 21st century with technology for the students,” he said.
Rodriguez added, he supports extra-curricular activities and while working for the school district developed a successful chess program and team.
“Children is what motivates me to run,” he said. “I want to show them they have a bright future and opportunities.”
When asked about his political views, Rodriguez said being on the school district board is a non-political office.
“So my personal politics aren't an issue,” he added.