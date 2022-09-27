The General Election is just six weeks away and several candidates vying for seats on local city councils, school boards, water districts and a healthcare district are already out and about campaigning.
Several of the those candidates will have an opportunity to meet the public during a Candidates Night in Corning at 6 p.m., Oct. 10 at the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall on Solano Street at Houghton Avenue. The event will be hosted by the Chamber of Commerce.
Corning candidates who will be introducing themselves and answering questions at the event will be five running for two seats on the city council – incumbents Dave Demo and Karen Burnett, along with their opponents, Brooke Smith, Timothy Moran, Lisa Lomeli and Jessica Brooke.
Also welcome to the Candidates Night will be candidates seeking three open seats on the Corning Union High School District is incumbents William Mache, James Bingham and Scott Patton, and opponents Cody Lamb, Tony Turri, Crystal Carter and Javier Ochoa.
Seeking three open seats on the Corning Union Elementary School District is incumbents Ronda Holland and Helen Pitkin, and candidates Blaine Smith and Sandra Valerio.
Corning Mayor Robert Snow is running unopposed, as are the three incumbents seeking reelection to the Corning Healthcare District, Valanne Cardenas, Yvonne Boles and Patricia Hunn.
There are several other candidate races going on throughout Tehama County, such as the city councils of Red Bluff City Council and the City of Tehama.