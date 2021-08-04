Three suspects allegedly involved in the torture, kidnapping and murder of Brandon Dawson in March 2019 have been arrested in Tehama County. Two are residents of Corning, one a resident of Capay.
Stanley Scott Grundy, 45, of Corning was arrested by a California Highway Patrol officer July 28 on Walnut Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on an arrest warrant for suspicion of kidnapping, torture and first degree murder.
Co-defendant Clayton Shane Humphrey, 39, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer that same day on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Glenn County Jail on an arrest warrant for accessory to a felony, violation of parole and other charges.
Two days later, on July 30, John Cornelias Poldervaart, 52, of Capay was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's detective on Forest Road M2 on the west side of Tehama County in the Mendocino National Forest and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of torture and kidnapping.
According to Glenn County court documents, Dawson, 26, was kidnapped, handcuffed and severely beaten while at the Orland residence of Michael Paul Oliveira on March 8, 2019. Allegedly taking part in the beating was Oliveira, Poldervaart, Grundy and others, during a dispute over illegal drugs and money.
Dawson was placed in a van and transported to an area near Walker Ridge in Colusa County where he was reportedly shot in the head by Grundy with a Glock 40 semi-automatic handgun, according to court documents.
Ashley Heitland, Dawson's girlfriend, and his family reported him missing on March 10.
During the ensuing investigation, information was gathered by detectives that led to a search on April 16, 2019, by a team consisting of the Glenn and Colusa sheriff's offices, the U.S. Forest Service, the FBI and the use of scent-detecting dogs, in the area of Walker Ridge off Highway 20, where the dogs located Dawson's body in a shallow grave.
Court documents state the body was partially burned, had an apparent gunshot wound to the head and Dawson's hands, which had been cut off, were located in the grave below the body.
The discovery of the body moved the missing person case to a homicide investigation.
Humphrey was arrested on charges unrelated to the homicide around the same time Dawson's body was discovered and booked into the Tehama County Jail for allegedly shooting rounds from a firearm in the area of Valley Vista Drive in Kirkwood and then leading sheriff's deputies on a high speed chase through Corning.
Booked into the jail on $515,000 bail, Glenn County sheriff's detectives were able to interview Humphrey, who allegedly said that at the time of Dawson's murder he went with Grundy to the site where the body had been dumped and helped remove the handcuffs and bury the remains.
Previous to his arrest last Friday, Poldervaart was arrested by Corning police at his residence on May 4, 2020, after he fled a few days earlier when police attempted to take him into custody on suspicion of stalking, making criminal threats, violating a restraining order and other charges.
Grundy is being held in the Glenn County Jail without bail, and Poldervaart on $600,000 bail. Humphrey has been released after posting his $10,000 bail.
Oliveira, 44, was killed at a residence on North Shasta Street in Willows in July 2019 in a shooting not related to the Dawson murder.
The Glenn County District Attorney's Office is prosecuting the Dawson murder case and the defendants will be appearing for arraignment in Glenn County Superior Court this week. Arrest warrants have been issued for other potential defendants in the case.