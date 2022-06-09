Before an audience of family, friends and Corning High School faculty, 209 graduates donned in black and red robes marched onto Cardinal Field to take part in their graduation ceremony on Friday, June 3.
It was the final step in a week of graduation festivities, Senior Memory Night on May 31 followed by Senior Awards Night the next day when more than $250,000 in scholarships and awards were presented.
Friday evening’s graduation ceremony began with the high school’s Advanced Choir singing the Star Spangled Banner with 2022 Senior Class President Yailyn Serrano giving a welcome address during which she recognized everyone present and thanked friends, family and school staff who provided support through the years to the each of the graduating seniors.
Class members, Amber Holland and Emma Carter, shared in the commencement address duties, or “last farewell.”
The girls shared class memories and lessons learned, describing the graduates as “stars in our own movie.”
Carter explained the Class of 2022 was the last to have a “normal” freshman year before COVID-19 hit.
“Things were far from normal after that,” she added.
The speakers emphasized to their fellow-grads that “life is a movie, you are the star of that movie, make a happy ending.”
Corning Union High School District Superintendent Jared Caylor recognized academic award winners and shared a few “farewell to the graduates” words.
“Tonight we come together to celebrate your accomplishments,” he said. “You now enter a rapidly changing world, one with many challenges to overcome. It is my sincere hope and belief that the skills and knowledge you’ve attained during your time here will serve you well in contributing to your community, country and world.”
Corning High School Principal Jason Armstrong gave the official presentation of the Class followed by Assistant Principal Charlie Troughton reading off each graduates name as members of the district board presented diplomas individually to each graduate.
All said and done, Troughton announced to the graduates it was time to move their graduation tassels from the right to the left of their caps.
Caps tossed into the air, the celebrating graduates were flocked by friends and family who left the bleachers to join in the festivities on the field, hugs and handshakes, kisses and slaps on the back, balloons, flowers, leis and hundreds of photographs of Cardinals leaving the nest.
Later that night, the graduates were invited to celebrate their accomplishments at Sober Grad Night hosted by the Parents’ Club.
Names of Class of 2022 Graduating Cardinals:
- Jonatan Abreu, Joseph Angelo Acuna III, Reed Nathan Alexander, Frida Andrade, Caressa Andrews, Sophia Frances Angelone, Monica Giselle Arce, Marco Alonso Arce Aguilar, Alexia Audette, Gonzalo Avila, Jennipher Nicole Ayala Martinez, Macy Renee Ayers, Quentin Tomas Azevedo, Martin Baeta, Brenden Bailey, Yesenia Banda, Alejandro Jr. Barajas, Isidro Barajas, Jose Fabian Barragan, Arleht Barrera, Noah Lee Barriga, Jazmin Bautista Rodrigo, Harmony Yvonne Bennett, Maricruz Bernal, Caiden Tanner Bird, Marcos Ignacio Blanco, Jessica Brito, Akasha Cheyenne Broderick, Nicholas Roberts Brown, Elizabeth Campos, Carlos Emmanuel Carrillo, Emma Claire Carter, Anthony Luis Castillo, Josue Castillo Morfin, Daisy Cendejas, Carlos Eduardo Cervantes, Ryan Duncan Chamberlin, Logan Charles, Harjot Singh Chatha, Sabastian Anthony Clark, Ryan Coleman, Elizabeth Cordero Orozco, Aron Daniel Corona, David Kelly Couch, Edgar Cruz Vargas, Blake William Joseph Darden, Mayra Alexandra DeJesus, Angel Diaz, Desenia Cristabel Diaz, Juan Diego Diaz, Saleen Nichole Dobson, Nicole Faith Dodge, Daniel Shinobi Dominguez, Anastasia Carmen Dufault, David Paul Eden Vasche, Danielle Analeise Espindula, Edward Dominick Evans, Carson J. Felciano, Ryley Felton, Macario Junior Figueroa, Alma Eloisa Figueroa Garcia, Vidahlia Finefrock, Kloe Shanay Fleming, Gabriel Flores, Hunter Reece Ford, Vanessa Fuller, Andrea Garcia, Nicolas Garcia, Edwin Roman Gomez, Tamara Gomez, Tiara Gomez, Ximena Gomez Cruz, Elian Daniel Gonzalez, Stephanie Elizabeth Gonzalez, Manuel Gonzalez Sanchez, Koriene Grootveld, Ashley Brianna Gulley, Zackary James Gulloto, Erika Gutierrez, Colten Taylor Gwaltney, Kameron Michael Haney, Blaine Owen Hansel, Emalee June Hardwick, Austin Edward Lee Hendry, Connor Hernandez, Mia Hernandez, Neveah Chrisabelle Hernandez, Alexis Herrera, Ashley M. Herrera, Nicole Herrera, Paola Beatriz Hidalgo Aguirre, Brittany Marie Hodgson, Ethan Dale Hunt, Mari Jane Indica Hunt, Faith Kaylee Janssen, Samantha Morgan Jones, Elizabeth Juan De Dios, Kanwalpreet Kaur, Kaden Lee Kiefer, Tyrah Davee Ky, Alfredo Yonatan Langarcia, Zachariah Lauton, Rylie Lequia, Jenna Arlene Littau, Mario Llanos, Evelyn Natalie Llanos Bejarano, Jose Angel Lopez, Kaitlyn Tiffany Lopez, Yesenia Lopez, Jennifer Judith Lopez Andrade, Gannon Ty Luna, Melissa Rae Mackintosh, Jose Manuel Madera, Francisco Madrigal Jr., Gabriela Rubi Madrigal, Cornelio Maldonado, Jasmine Alana Maldonado, Gissel Manzo Rico, Jose Manzo Aguilar, Kevin Martinez, Angelina Marie Massey, Matthew Thomas Meents, Samantha Lizbeth Mejia, Maylin Mendoza, Melissa Mendoza, Natalie Alejandra Mendoza, Rick Laurence Ruiz C. Mendros, Libby Lynn Merkley, Donald Robert Messmer, Ashley Anahi Meza, Michael Gene Miller, Cayden Dan Moran, Adilene Morfin, James Nelson Morris, Brent Adam Quincy Morrison, Alfonso Gerardo Munoz, Benjamin Chase Myhre, Kimberly O. Navarrete Morales, Andres Ochoa, Camryn Ochs, Karlie O’Connor, Mario Gabriel Olivarez, Mario Olivera, Omar Olivera, Anthony Michael Orduno, Eddieberto Ortiz, Angel Ortiz Campos, Jose Angel Ortiz Perez, Alondra Paredes Hernandez, Nicholas Everett Paya, Isaias Preciado Hernandez, Daleiny Hade Quintana, Mario Quirarte, Andy Ramirez, Cindy Azunzion Ramirez, Emmanuel Ramirez, Orion Arnold Lewis Ramsey, Paige Kristine Randall, Damariz Lizbeth Reyes, Francisco Raul Reyna, Vanesa Guadalupe Reyna Garcia, Emily Rodriquez, Jaquelin Rodriguez, Joselen Rodriguez, Pablo Rodriguez Martinez, Kimberlyn Rodriguez Suarez, Maria Romero Rivas, Shane Levi Ross, Miguel Angel Rubalcava Leon, Alexia Mionette Rubio, Arthur James Safford, Maria Elizabeth Saldana Favela, Justo Sanabia, Estefani Sanchez, German Santillan, Ally Lynn Schenk, Marisol Serna, Yailyn Serrano, Rafael Emiliano Servin Chavez, William Michael Sharp, Katherine Melissa Sigaran, Sophia R. Slaughter, Deisy Solano, Grace Lee Stout, Ian David Michael Stewart, Anouluck Thao, Kristina Elaine Thrift, Chauncey Lyn Timothy, Arian Torres, Yeslia Lorena Torres Medina, Logan Ray Troutman, Nelida Mancilla Tuco, Jennifer Uriostegui, Emily Nicole Valadez, Evelyn Valencia, Brek Michaels Van Dyken, Jose Ignacio Vargas Villa, Jaudiel Velasco, Susana Verdia, Marco Antonio Villa Cruz, Malachi Villalba, Alyssia Lee Viveros, Logan David Wesley, Autumn Rene Wilson Squires and Emmanuel Isai Zaizar Alvarez.