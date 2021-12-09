Spectators enjoyed greeting 42 entries marching down Solano Street in Corning during Saturday's annual Hometown Christmas Lighted Parade. The festivities was hosted by the Corning Chamber of Commerce.
Just as the fog started to set in the parade came to an end, followed by the lighting of the City's Christmas Tree and the Corning High School Choir singing carols.
Kate Johnson and her family were among the parade's viewers.
“I grew up in Corning and this was a yearly tradition to come and watch the parade,” she said. “Now I bring my kids to watch and it continues to be a great event. It is something that makes the holidays even better.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the parade was canceled last year, so this year's event brought out a large crowd, as did the two-day Craft Fair at the Corning Veterans Hall.
The theme, Light the Way Home, was well represented in the parade.
Mechanics Bank is hosting the annual Christmas Mixer at 5:30 p.m. today, Dec. 9 at Rodgers Theatre, 1217 Solano St., at which time the winners of the Lighted Parade will be announced. Bring a new, unwrapped gift to donate to the Corning Volunteer Fire Department's Christmas Basket Project. For more information call Mechanics Bank at 530-824-3966.
“We are still taking applications for the Lighted House and Lighted Business contest,” said Christine Hale, chamber manager. “They can get the application downloaded from the Chamber's webpage. The contests are free and the address of houses entered in the contest will be publicized so the community can drive around and see them.”