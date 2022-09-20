The Corning Chamber of Commerce is very busy getting ready for the 75th annual Olive Festival and Car Show scheduled for Oct. 8 at the Community Park on Toomes Avenue and Car Show at Lennox Field on Houghton Avenue.
Back by popular demand is the festival’s Bed Races, which take place on Oct. 3 in conjunction with the city’s Tuesday Market on Solano Street.
“There has been concerned about construction on Solano Street be completed in time for the week of festival events,” said Chamber Manager Christina Hale. “We are just working around that and moving right along with our plans. Nothing is canceled and we anticipate a week of fun.”
On Monday, Oct. 3 community sleuths can start looking for the festival’s Missing Olive. The wooden green olive will be hidden somewhere in town with the first of the daily clues posted on the Chamber’s Facebook page at 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 4 with feature Corning Tuesday Market and the Bed Races from 5-8 p.m. on Solano Street near Third Street.
Dignity Health Solano Street Clinic is hosting Family Fun Drive Thru on Oct. 5, and the Olive Festival Harvest Mixer will be Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Veteran Memorial Hall.
Friday, Oct. 7 will feature Corning High School Homecoming events, with a downtown parade, alumni dinner and football games.
The Olive Festival and Car Show on Oct. 8 will start with a pancake fundraiser breakfast at the Corning Fire Hall, Corning High School Fun Run, live music and entertainment, children’s activities, Rotary Club Olive Drop, and arts, crafts and food booths.
The Chamber offering a limited number of 75th annual Olive Festival T-shirt at $25 each.
For more information, booth rental, parade entry, and more call the Chamber at 530-824-5550.