All 17 beautifully decorated tables at the annual Corning Chamber of Commerce Installation Dinner were filled to capacity with guests enjoying a dinner prepared by East Coast Catering at the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall on Jan. 28.
The decorated tables where each sponsored and decorated by a business, club or individual member of the Chamber as part of the event’s Decorated Table Contest. For the third year in a row the contest went to Los Hermanos Mexican Cocina of Gerber, whose co-owner, Danny Munoz, did a wonderful job expressing the dinner’s theme, “Under the Stars.”
Another highlight of the event was the presentation of community awards presented by Chamber Manager Christina Hale and Board President Kendall Eickmeyer.
Presented the Business of the Year Award was Slicin’ Prices, owned by Ryan Maloney.
Chamber Volunteer of the Year went to Luis Hernandez, PAL Activity League director.
Non-profit Organization of the Year was presented to New Life Assembly Church.
Ali Ben Lanes was presented the Jr. Achievement Award and James Brooke the Jr. Volunteer Award.
The Chamber Jr. Volunteer Award went to Charlotte Dent.
Corning Mayor Robert Snow conducted the swearing-in ceremony for the Chamber’s 2023 Board of Directors, President Kendall Eickmeyer, Vice President Julie Kincheloe, Past President Renee Dent, Treasurer Terry Barbo, Rosie Flores, Diana Ramirez, Crystal Weston, Steve Kimbrough, Laura Deleray and Jessica Brooke. Retiring directors are Christine Fears and Rachel Carter.
Live entertainment in the form of music was provided by Season of Us, and Nick St. James provided the evening’s sound system.