The Corning Veterans Memorial was grandly decorated for this year's Chamber of Commerce annual Installation Dinner as guests entered to the theme “Mask-erade”.
Tables sponsored by groups and businesses were also decorated to the theme bringing a very festive ambience to the May 22 event, which was attended by special guest Congressman Doug LaMalfa.
Awarded Businessperson of the Year was Rosie Flores of Farmers Insurance and Yayas Taco Shop.
Volunteer of the Year went to Cherilyn Downey of DM Tech, and Junior Achievement was awarded to Makayla Lodin.
A very special Honorable Mention was presented to Willie Smith, a long-time community volunteer and director of Corning Christian Assistance.
Corning Mayor Robert Snow conducted the swearing-in of the Chambers 2021 Board of Directors, President Christine Fears, Vice President Renee Dent, Treasurer Terry Barbo and members Stephen Kimbrough, Julie Kincheloe, Rachel Carter, Kendall Eickmeyer, Rosie Flores and alternates Crystal Weston and Diana Ramirez.
The event was organized by Chamber Manager Christina Hale and its board of directors.