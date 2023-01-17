“Corning Under the Stars,” is the theme of this year’s Corning Chamber of Commerce Installation Banquet featuring the swearing-in of board members and presentation of community awards.
The banquet will be at the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall, 1620 Solano St., at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.
“We will be recognizing the ‘stars of Corning’ and serving a wonderful dinner,” said Chamber Manager Christine Hale.
The event will also feature the ever popular Decorated Table Contest.
“The Chamber is inviting businesses and groups to have a little fun and ‘purchase’ a dinner table to decorate for the dinner,” Hale added.
Cost to purchase a table to decorate is $45 – each table is able to sit eight people.
“You can decorate your table highlighting your business or to fit the theme of the banquet, ‘Under the Stars,’ and be as creative as you want to make it,” Hale said.
Tickets for the banquet are $35 a plate and available at the door and in advance at the Chamber Office, 1110 Solano St. There is a dinner choice of smoked tri-tip, mandarin glazed chicken or vegetable lasagna. There will also be a no-host bar available to guests.
For more information call the Chamber at 530-824-5550.