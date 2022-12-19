The Corning Chamber of Commerce has published the 2022 Lighted House Contest map to provide the community an opportunity to tour the festive residences decorated in holiday lights and cheer.
Judging for the contest took place last week. Contest winners of the 26 entries will be announced and receive cash prizes awarded by the Chamber.
On Friday, Dec. 16 a TRAX trolley bus was filled to capacity for the Chamber-hosted and sponsored Lighted House Contest Tour.
Not only did riders enjoy the tour, they were welcomed by the trolley conductor, Chamber Manager Christine Hale, with hot chocolate, gifts and large train coloring poster boards for the children to decorate, all on track with this year’s Hometown Christmas theme, “The Polar Express.”
