Nearly everyone was dressed to the nines in 1920s costume during the Corning Chamber of Commerce Installation at the community's Veterans Memorial Hall on Saturday, Jan. 29.
The hall was filled to capacity as Chamber Manager Christina Hale welcomed guests and dignitaries, including Assemblyman James Gallagher and Congressman Doug LaMalfa.
Highlights of the evening included the presentation of awards to Lisa Lomeli, owner of Chata's Churros, as Business Person of the Year, Beverly Wilson, a Corning High School students and 4-H leader, as Junior Achievement of the Year, and Marie Brayman as Volunteer of the Year. Brayman organizes the Chamber's Farmers Market, worked on the Olive Festival, is a volunteer at Tehama Together and more.
Corning Mayor Robert Snow conducted the swearing-in ceremony of this year's Chamber Board of Directors – President Renee Dent, President Elect Kendall Eickmeyer, Past President Christine Fears, Treasurer Terry Barbo, directors Julie Kincheloe, Rachel Carter, Rosie Flores, Crystal Weston and alternates, Steve Kimbrough and Diana Ramirez.
Outgoing Chamber President Christine Fears expressed her appreciation of being able to serve in that capacity for the past two years.
“It has been an honor to serve. We made it through some difficult times due to COVID-19, but it was also a pivotal time of growth for the Chamber,” she said.
The Chamber was presented three separate checks to help fund the organization's efforts, one each from the City of Corning, County of Tehama and Bell Carter Foods.
Los Hermanos restaurant in Gerber was announced as the event's Decorated Table winner.
Both LaMalfa and Gallagher spoke of their appreciation for all that the Chamber of Commerce does for the community and the support it provides to the businesses in town.
“Business, and especially the small businesses, are the backbone of communities and the state,” LaMalfa said. “We need to do all we can to protect them.”
The evenings live entertainment was provided by Nathan Townley on the piano, with Daniel Munoz leading the Pledge of Allegiance and singing the National Anthem. Pastor Sylvian Finger gave a blessing on the meal, which was prepared and served by East Coast Bar & Grill.
A silent auction and raffle drawing rounded off the evening's events.