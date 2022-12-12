Cold and drizzly weather didn’t stop the crowds from gathering for Corning’s Hometown Christmas Lighted Parade which marched down Solano Street on Dec. 3.
The Polar Express-themed parade featured lighted tractors, marching drill teams, lighted floats, vehicles, equestrian entries, fire engines – one which carried Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.
One of Corning’s icons, Delores May, 91, was the parade’s grand marshal.
Winners of this year’s parade was: Best Float – The Neighbors; Best Marching Unit – Corning High School Drill Team; Best Farm Equipment – Taylor Holly; Best Vehicle – Olive City Care; and Best Equestrian – Seventh Day Adventist.
Awards for the winners will be presented by the Chamber of Commerce during the Dec. 15 Hometown Christmas Mixer and Toy Drive at 5:30 p.m., Rodgers Theatre, 1217 Solano St.
Previous to the parade, the Chamber of Commerce hosted vendors, a movie - Polar Express, at Rodgers Theatre, and visits with Santa and his misses.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars local post held a Craft Fair at the Veterans Memorial Hall, which was well attended with a wide variety of crafts, foods and displays.
After the parade, residents walked down to Third Street for the annual lighting of the City’s Christmas Tree.
Other holiday festivities to take place in Corning is the annual Christmas Window Decorating Contest, Lighted House Contest, Shop Solano, which encourages residents to shop local and win prizes, Gerber Children’s Christmas Fiesta 12-4 p.m., Dec. 18, Los Hermanos Mexican Cocina, 414 San Benito Ave., Gerber.