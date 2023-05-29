“I am so thankful for all they have done for the Senior Center and the seniors of this community,” Corning Senior Center Director Karen Burnett said. “Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spent an entire day painting and cleaning the center and did a wonderful job.”
Approximately 50 members of the Corning congregation of the L.D.S. church met at the center on the morning of May 20 to take part in the church’s worldwide Service Day, during which congregations all over the world provided a day of service to their communities.
When Larry Glover, the Corning congregation’s Elders Quorum president asked the City of Corning what service the congregation could provide, city leaders asked if the church could paint and clean the Senior Center.
“We were thrilled at the idea of not only providing a service to the community, but to some of the most important members of our community, the seniors,” Glover said.
The city provided the paint and church members provided the “elbow grease.”
Inside the building walls, windows, floors, tables, chairs and ceiling fans were scrub. The kitchen’s stove got a thorough cleaning, as did the floor, cabinets and even the top of the freezer and refrigerator.
When the painters ran out of paint on that Saturday with about a sixth of the job still to be finished, the congregation’s youth showed up that next Wednesday evening and with more paint provided by the city, completed the job.
“We had a great time,” said church member Jenna Handy. “Activities like this bring us closer together, and the opportunity to serve the community, and in so doing serve the Lord, is priceless.”
The Senior Center is open Monday-Friday serving lunch to seniors, bingo, live entertainment, classes and other events. The Center can be rented for private events, such as parties. For more information call 530-824-4727.