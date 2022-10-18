The Corning Observer interviewed four of the six candidates running for two open City Council seats. Last weeks Tri-County News printed the interviews for the two incumbents, Dave Demo and Karen Burnett.
This week we are featuring the four other candidates – Brooke Smith, Jessica Brooke, Lisa Lomeli and Timothy Moran.
BROOKE SMITH – 53-years-old, has lived in Corning for 47 years. Has been a beautician for 34 years and owns her own beauty shop, A Cut Above, in Corning.
• Why are you seeking office? I have had a lot of people ask me to run in the past, and I decided it was time. I am involved in my community and love this little town. I have seen the way it has changed, some of the disrepair. However, I’m seeing improvements over the past few years and that is exciting. I want to be a part of the good changes I’m seeing and serve my community.
• Role of the City Council? Make decisions on the going-ons in the city. It is a really big responsibility. The City Council is the basis of our town and every decision it makes concerning the town is important.
• What do you know about the city budget? I was really involved in the city budget a few years ago when we were having some funding issues with the fire department. I recently took a good look at the budget and believe there is room for improvement – things I believe are more important to budget than other things. I would like to bring those ideas to the table. However, with everything we have been through, I think the city is doing a good job on the budget overall.
• What are your top three priorities for the city? 1. Public Works/Infrastructure, 2. Parks and having enough public works employees to correctly maintain our parks, 3. Beautifying downtown to bring businesses into town. We have got to have that tax revenue to continue to fund city expenditures.
• Would you be in support of bringing cannabis businesses into Corning? No.
• I’m really pleased with our recreation department and giving kids and youth something good to do. I would like to see it expanded and think that will happen with the new City Plaza/Recreation Center.
JESSICA BROOKE – 47-years-old, has lived in Corning for 30 years. Is an Amazon delivery person who volunteers as Corning Christian Assistance and the Chamber of Commerce.
• Why are you seeking office? I want to be more involved in Corning. I want to help my community more than I am right now.
• Role of City Council? They help the fire and police departments, taxes, ordinances and the overall running of the city.
• What do you know about the city budget? When Willie Smith was on the city council I would look at the budget with her, but I haven’t more recently. I plan on learning more about it and how we can get more revenue.
• What are your top three priorities for the city? 1. Homelessness, there is not reason for us to have homeless families in our community, 2. Bringing more businesses into town to help raise our revenues, 3. Getting drugs off our streets and away from our children.
• Would you be in support of bringing cannabis businesses into Corning? Yes.
• I love our small town and its events. The people here are friendly and the location is perfect. I may not know everything about being on the City Council, but I am willing to learn and to do the work.
LISA LOMELI – 39-years-old, has lived in Corning for 13 years. Is a small business owner. This is her second time to run for city council.
• Why are you seeking office? This first time I ran I don’t think was emotionally ready. Now as a small business owner I have seen things that I hadn’t seen before. I’m coming at this with a new perspective. I believe I am a voice that a lot of people are looking for to represent them. I come from a Latino heritage and the Latino community needs more support from the city. There is a lot of pushback in the city to the Latino community. I believe wholeheartedly that the Latino population is not treated with enough respect, especially within the city offices.
• Role of City Council? Managing the city with options presented by the city manager and choosing which options are best for the city overall.
• What do you know about the city budget? The budget looks sound. We may need to take more risks to get more revenues into the city, but right now, things look good.
• What are your top three priorities for the city? 1. Getting more Latino-owned businesses downtown and better service to those businesses from the city, 2. Safety within the city. More funding for police department, 3. Having better communication from City Hall to the public.
• Would you support bringing cannabis businesses into Corning? I’m open to it, but it is something that would need to go before the community on a ballot.
• I love the sense of community in Corning. We have good schools and work really well coming together and creating events. We could do better and I think I could be a part of making it better by serving on the City Council.
TIMOTHY MORAN – 44-years-old, has lived in Corning for 35 years. Is a salesman for Kimball Midwest.
• Why are you seeking office? I grew up here and seen the town change. I would like to do what I can to bring it back to its glory days. We need more tax dollars to make those changes. I would like to see more tourism, businesses and improvements. I think I can help make that happen.
• Role of City Council? The role of City Council is to deal with ordinances, listen to the public and come up with solutions to the issues that come before them.
• What do you know about the city budget? That is something I am going to have to learn as I go.
• What are your top three priorities for the city? 1. A sense of community and bringing everyone together to improve our city, 2. Public works, infrastructure and improving our roads, 3. Bringing businesses into our town to raise revenues.
• Would you support bringing cannabis businesses into Corning? Yes.
• The citizens of this town are great. I love the events we have and we have a good school system. I want to see a crack down on the drugs that are harming our community. I am honest, always on time and I do what I say.