Corning’s two city council-member incumbents, Dave Demo and Karen Burnett, were interviewed by the Corning Observer concerning their reasons for seeking re-election and service to the city. In next week’s Tri-County News the four candidates running for the two open city council seats will have their interviews published.
Karen Burnett – age 55, has lived in Corning for 20 years and is seeking a second 4-year term on the council. Her career has included being a beautician with her own shop and senior care. Her current job is director of the Corning Senior Center. She also serves as outreach coordinator at the First Christian Church, which provides meals, showers and laundry facilities for the homeless in the community. Burnett volunteers for the Corning Recreation Department and serves on several senior care boards in the county.
• Why are you seeking re-election? I feel Corning is moving in a positive direction right now and I want to continue serving the community in the forward momentum. I believe we currently have a really good group on the council and I want to see that continue. I have learned a lot during my first term and would be even more effective in my second term with all of the understanding and knowledge I have gained in my first term.
• What do you believe are the three most important things the city has accomplished during your current term on the council? Cleaning up the buildings and looks of downtown has been a really important goal we are attaining. Applying for and receiving the City Recreation Center/Plaza Project grant is another big accomplishment. I am also very pleased with the way the city weathered the problems presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only did we remain fiscally solvent, but also increased our reserve budget quite a bit.
• If re-elected, what are the issues/projects you would like to see fulfilled? Moving city water and sewer services across Interstate 5 to the west side of the freeway is a priority for me. Next would be increasing the job availability and variety so we can keep our young people here and bring more young families into our community. Third, but not least, is finding ways to deal with the homeless population. This continues to be a problem and we have got to find a solution that is best for the homeless and community. I would also like to see development of Highway 99W between Solano Street and South Avenue.
• What issues do you see as problems for the city in the future? Definitely if the state continues in the direction of electric vehicles we are going to have to diversify our budget revenue sources.
As a message to the community Burnett said, “Let’s be kind to each other. I love seeing we are coming together as a community and I believe we are so much better for it.”
Dave Demo – age 67, is a Corning native. He is retired having worked in car sales for many years. Demo is seeking a third term on the city council. He has been a Corning volunteer firefighter for 45 years and a youth coach for many sports during most of his adult life. While serving as a volunteer firefighter her has been involved in the department’s Christmas Basket program, community fundraisers and events.
• Why are you seeking re-election? I love this town. I was born here and have been involved in the community from the time I was a boy. I care about every aspect of the city and want to continue to be a part of the good things that are going on here. During the time I have been on the council we have seen a lot of improvements, from fixing Solano Street to the improving the budget. I have the time and motivation to do all that is required to serve on the city council, such as studying the budget, asking questions at city hall and attending all of the meetings I need to attend.
• What do you believe are the three most important things the city has accomplished during your current term on the council? Getting Solano Street straightened out is one of the most important. Making improvements to our parks and playgrounds is another, as well as supporting our public safety and fire department and making sure they have all they need to serve our community. I’m also excited about the what we are doing in downtown to make it more appealing and inviting to our residents, those passing through and potential businesses.
• If re-elected, what are the issues/projects you would like to see fulfilled? Providing city services to the west side of Interstate 5 is a big one. That will improve the city’s ability to bring new business into the town. I would also like to pursue the development of the Highway 99W corridor for the same reason. Finding ways to keep our youth involved and busy is a key to keeping our city healthy and our kids out of trouble. I think the development of the new City Recreation Center/Plaza will really help with that. Also, keeping fiscally responsible is very important.
• What issues do you see as problems for the city in the future? The homeless situation needs to be addressed and a solution found. I think once the Homeless Center in Red Bluff is completed it will be a great help. We will also have to address the problem of our gas tax revenues if the state continues to push the electric vehicle goal. The big majority of our tax revenues come from gas tax and we will need to find and develop other revenue sources. That is why development of the west side of the freeway and Highway 99W is so important.
To the community, Demo said, “I bring a lot of community history and knowledge to the council. A lot in information that living here my entire life brings to the town. This town is special and as I said, I live it here. I want to see it continue to move forward and improve for everyone who lives here, not just one group or another, for everyone.”