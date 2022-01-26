As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to plague the community with hundreds of new cases reported each week, the Corning City Council approved purchasing the technology needed for the city to combine in-person and remote attendance for the town's public meetings.
“This will make it possible for who do not feel comfortable attending meetings in-person to still participate,” said City Manager Kristina Miller “In addition, this makes it possible for city staff and council members to participate because of quarantine and isolation orders.”
She explained that while the city has the technology required to return to remote meetings, she suggested the city council authorize the purchase of the Meeting Owl Pro as it was successfully used during in-person and remote meetings held by other agencies in the Corning City Council Chambers.
The Meeting Owl Pro can provide video with a 360 degree view and automatically moves to whomever is speaking. Cost is $999 plus tax.
The decision to approve in-person and remote attendance at the city's public meeting will have to renewed every 30 days by the city council, Miller said.