Corning's City Council selected one of the three community park site options during a special meeting on Monday for a competitive $8.5 million state grant application, which will be one of two such applications the city will be submitting by mid December.
The 6 acre dogleg piece of property starts at Divisadero and Marguerite Avenue moving east to the Corning Garden Apartments then north to McLane Avenue.
Of the two other options not selected, one was a 10 acre site at the southeast intersection of Gardiner Road and Toomes Avenue, the second site a 4.7 acre piece located on Edith Avenue across from Spring Mountain Apartments.
The city is also resubmitting a park grant application for the 2.5 acre site at Solano Street between Fourth and Third streets. This will be the second time the city has submitted this particular application for the state park grant. The first time, which was last year, the city was not selected to receive the $8.5 million grant, however, changes to the application could make it more competitive, said City Manager Kristina Miller
The first time this application was submitted it was not selected due to the site being in an area that did not have a low enough median household income to be competitive in the state's ranking of applications.
Miller added, of the area surrounding the site selected by the city council on Monday the median household income is $37,785, with a ratio of park acreage per 1,000 residents of 0.55, which is another factor ranked by the state.
“The lower the ratio of park acreage per 1,000 residents the more competitive the application will be,” Miller said. “The lower the median household income, the more competitive the application will be.”
Another ranking factor the state will consider is the number of people living in poverty in the area around the selected park site. Miller said that number is 559.
“The creation of new parks in neighborhoods is given priority (by the state),” she added.
The City will be hosting at least five public meetings for residents to choose recreational features to be including in the application.
Christina Meeds, planning/recreation director, said the first of those public meetings will be through Zoom at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 12. One of the five meetings will be in person at the proposed Divisadero park site. More information on these meetings will be shared as it becomes available.
“While the City Council selects the site of the proposed park for the application, it is the community that chooses what features the park would have,” Meeds said. Those options could include a recreation building and what would be in it, a splash pad, outdoor exercise stations, playground equipment, adaptive play structures, dog park, walking path, and more.
City Councilman Robert Snow said he likes the Divisadero site as it is located near Corning High School and not too far from two elementary schools.
If either of the city's park grant applications were approved by the state, the grant would cover the purchase of the proposed park site's purchase.
The vote on the Divisadero park site was 4-0, with Councilman Chuy Valerio not in attendance.