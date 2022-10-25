Solano Street between Fourth and Sixth streets is finally open, and so are Corning’s coffers with the City Councils approval to financially compensate each business in the project area.
The decision was made during a special city council meeting on Oct. 17 at which time the Council voted 4-0 to approve compensating business owners in the project area that are typically open to the public at least 20 hours a week, $3,000 each. Councilwoman Shelly Hargens abstain from the vote as she has a business within the project area, Sweet Swirls on Fourth Street.
It is estimated approximately 18 businesses between Third and Sixth streets on Solano Street and to the alleyways south and north of those streets will qualify for the compensation at a total cost to the city of approximately $60,000. The funds will come from the city’s reserve budget.
The Solano Street Improvement Project started in June and was expected to be finished by the end of August. However, due to unforeseen problems encountered during the construction, Solano Street was not reopened until Oct. 13.
“While the sidewalks were always accessible, Solano Street itself was closed much longer than originally anticipated,” City Manager Kristina Miller said.