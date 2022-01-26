In was by unanimous vote Corning's City Council opted to defy the Tehama County Health Agency's COVID-19 quarantine and isolation guidelines, which Mayor Robert Snow called a bias action between the vaccinated and unvaccinated.
“Corning will follow the Cal-OSHA (Division of Occupational Safety and Health) guidelines, not the Tehama County guidelines for its city employees,” he added.
However, the city's attorney, Collin Bogener, said the council's vote was without legal merit and is not enforceable.
“This vote has put the city manager (Kristina Miller) in a tough spot between what is legal and following city council directions,” he added.
According to Cal-OSHA's website, “All workers that test positive for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status are to go into isolation for al least 5 days. A worker can return to work after day 5 if they do not have symptoms and test negative. If a worker cannot test or declines to test, they can return to work after 10 days.”
In addition, Cal-OSHA, Tehama County and Corning are following the state's mask mandate, “to ensure that we collectively protect the health and well-being of all Californians; keep schools open for in-person instruction; and allow California's economy to remain open and thrive, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is requiring masks to be worn in all indoor public settings, irrespective of vaccine status, until February 15, 2022. This requirement will be updated as CDPH continues to assess conditions on an ongoing basis.”
According to Miller, the differences between the state and county include the 10 day quarantine requirement by Tehama County versus five days by Cal-OSHA for unvaccinated or booster eligible, but not yet boosted individuals.
The second major difference, she said, is a county 10 day isolation requirement versus five days isolation required by Cal-OSHA for unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated individuals. Symptoms must not be present for both five day requirements.
Snow believes that difference is unwarranted on the side of Cal-OSHA and made the motion to follow the agency's guidelines for city staff in lieu of the county policy.
“Why should a worker be penalized and not allowed to work when they are free of symptoms and test negative after the five-day isolation or quarantine period, just because they have not be vaccinated compared to those who have been vaccinated. That absolutely makes no sense,” he said.
An outreach to the Tehama County Health Services Agency for clarification on its policy was not returned at the time of this article's publication. An update will be provided once more information is received.